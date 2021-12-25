BIZTECH
Russia gas imports from Turkmenistan double this year
Russia in 2021 stands to import 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Turkmenistan.
Moscow resumed the purchases of Turkmen gas in 2019 when it signed a five-year contract. / Reuters Archive
December 25, 2021

Russia has doubled the purchases of natural gas from Turkmenistan this year amid rising global demand.

Russia this year stands to import about 10 billion cubic metres of gas from Turkmenistan, Russian envoy to Ashgabat Alexander Blokhin said on Friday.

That’s nearly twice the amount imported in 2020.

This year's volumes were on par with the period before 2016, when Russia halted gas imports from the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation amid pricing disputes and a slump in global prices.

Moscow resumed the purchases of Turkmen gas in 2019 when it signed a five-year contract envisaging annual deliveries of 5.5 billion cubic metres.

China becomes top importer

Turkmenistan is overwhelmingly dependent on exports of its vast natural gas reserves, and Russia's 2016 move to halt supplies dealt a heavy blow to the Turkmen economy.

China has replaced Russia as the top export destination for the Turkmen gas.

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said the country annually supplies 40 billion cubic metres of gas to China.

Earlier this year, China’s state-owned CNPC started work to set up new wells at Turkmenistan’s giant natural gas fields in exchange for future gas supplies.

Under the deal with CNPC, Turkmenistan will pay for its services by supplying 17 billion cubic metres of gas a year for the period of three years to a total of 51 billion cubic metres of gas.

Turkmenistan also has been working to build a pipeline that would pump gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

