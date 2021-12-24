A Russian court slapped Google with a nearly $100 million fine and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law.

The Tagansky District Court on Friday ruled that Google repeatedly neglected to remove the banned content, and ordered the company to pay an administrative fine of about $98.4 million (7.2 billion rubles).

Google said it would study the court documents before deciding on its next steps.

Later on Friday, the court also slapped a fine of nearly $27.2 million (2 billion rubles) on Meta for failure to remove banned content.

Russian courts had previously imposed smaller fines on Google, Facebook and Twitter this year, and Friday's rulings marked the first time the size of the fine was calculated based on revenue.

At odds with Moscow

Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Google and Meta were specifically accused of violating the ban on distributing content that promotes extremist ideology, insults religious beliefs and encourages dangerous behavior by minors, among other things.