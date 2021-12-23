Ethiopian troops will stay in two liberated regions and won't cross into the war-ravaged northern region of Tigray, a government spokesman.

But the government will take whatever measures necessary to ensure the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels do not present a threat, government spokesman Legesse Tulu told a news conference on Thursday.

"As per our current assessment, the enemy has been heavily hit and is no longer capable of executing its wishes," said Legesse.

"The Ethiopian National Defense Forces and allied forces have inflicted heavy losses on TPLF and routed the terrorist group from eastern Amhara and the whole of Afar region," Tulu said.

Rebels pushed back to stronghold

The TPLF and the federal government and its allies have been at war for over a year.

Government forces stayed in Tigray for the first eight months of the war, before withdrawing in June.

Tigrayan forces then invaded the Amhara and Afar regions in July, saying they wanted to break a humanitarian aid blockade on Tigray but withdrew this month after suffering heavy battlefield casualties.

The government also dismissed Tigrayan rebels' statements on Tuesday that they were retreating voluntarily from the northern Afar and Amhara regions, saying that they were pushed out by government forces.