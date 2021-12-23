2021 was a blockbuster year for crypto by almost every measure, growing into a trillion-dollar plus industry and causing a massive wave of financial disruption around the world.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other “altcoins'' all reached new highs beyond their earlier peaks. Institutional adoption accelerated, with a swathe of big-name investors flocking to get in on the action. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) took the artworld by storm, while decentralised finance (DeFi) projects took aim at revolutionising the financial system.

On the flipside, the meteoric rise of cryptocurrencies put regulators around the world on notice, triggered crackdowns, and increased scamming activity.

Here are some of the key moments that defined the crypto space in 2021:

El Salvador: the first Bitcoin nation

The central American nation became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in September after President Nayib Bukele, who has emerged as one of the loudest advocates for the cryptocurrency on the world stage, announced it at a Bitcoin conference in Miami.

Bukele has also shown a commitment to mining Bitcoin with renewable energy from volcanoes, as part of his plan to create a “Bitcoin City” financed by bonds tied to the cryptocurrency.

The NFT bonanza

In March, the digital artist known as Beeple sold his artwork ‘Everydays: The First 5000 Days’ for a staggering $69 million at an auction hosted by Christie’s.

That sale catapulted the concept of NFTs – digital certificates that prove ownership and authenticity – into the mainstream artworld, encouraging artists, creatives and celebrities alike to create their own NFTs.

NFT sales totaled $12 billion over the course of 2021, while NFT marketplace OpenSea surpassed $10 billion in all-time sales in November. With NFTs being an integral part of the Metaverse, they are set to have an even bigger impact in 2022.

Elon Musk and meme coins

Musk made headlines early in February when his electric car manufacturer Tesla announced the purchase of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and accepted it as payment, only to pull back a few months later out of environmental concerns.

Musk was able to suck up much of the oxygen surrounding crypto through tweets broadcasted to his 66 million followers, which at times ended up impacting the prices of cryptocurrencies, particularly Dogecoin.

For Dogecoin – a meme coin created in 2013 as a joke – it would launch from the margins into the stratosphere, soaring some 5,000 percent over the past year.

When Musk made an appearance on Saturday Night Live in May, the hype surrounding the “Dogefather” sent the token to a record 73 cents before quickly crashing after he dubbed it “a hustle”.

Dogecoin was not the only meme coin that joined the party this year – tokens like Shiba Inu, which briefly topped Dogecoin in market value, came on strong as well.

Coinbase’s watershed listing