WORLD
5 MIN READ
India monks call for 'Muslim genocide' in hate speech summit
Outrage as far-right religious and political groups seek Rohingya-like mass murder and exodus of Indian Muslims, in presence of the leaders of ruling BJP, in a three-day Hindutva conclave held in northern Haridwar city.
India monks call for 'Muslim genocide' in hate speech summit
Speakers cite the 2017 atrocities against Rohingya Muslims and their exodus from Myanmar, a policy they say could be followed in India as well.
December 23, 2021

Leaders of several far-right groups with ties to the ruling Narendra Modi's government have called for ethnic cleansing of minorities in India, especially the country's 200 million Muslims, in a three-day summit, according to local media and online videos of the event, sparking widespread outrage and calls for action against them. 

The three-day hate speech conclave was held by the controversial Hindutva figure Yati Narsinghanand from December 17 to 19 in northern India's Haridwar city where multiple speakers made calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces, The Quint reported on Wednesday. 

"Economic boycott won't work. Hindu groups need to update themselves. Swords look good on stage only. This battle against Muslims will be won by those with better weapons," Narsinghanand, an engineer-turned-firebrand leader, told the gathering as the crowd cheered. 

Another speaker Sadhvi Annapurna, general secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha [Hindu Grand Assembly], called for the mass murder of Muslims, according to the English news website The Wire

"Nothing is possible without weapons. If you want to eliminate their population then kill them. Be ready to kill and be ready to go to jail. Even if 100 of us are ready to kill 20 lakhs of them [Muslims', then we will be victorious, and go to jail," Annapurna said. 

The Wire said the summit witnessed an "extraordinary quantity of hate speech, mobilisations to violence and anti-Muslim sentiment."

READ MORE:Muslims in India’s Tripura state fear another revenge attack

Political encouragement from BJP?

BJP politicians Ashwini Upadhyay and Udita Tyagi also participated that "gave the event a level of political encouragement from the ruling party," The Wire reported.

Speakers cited 2017 mass atrocities against Rohingya Muslims and their exodus from Myanmar as an example and called for a similar policy to enable Muslims' ethnic cleansing in India. 

"Like in Myanmar, the police here, the politicians here, the army and every Hindu must pick up weapons and we will have to conduct this cleanliness drive (ethnic cleansing). There is no solution apart from this," said Swami Prabodhanand Giri, head of the Hindu Raksha Sena [Save Hindu Army], a far-right group based in northern Uttarakhand state.

READ MORE:Israel, India and the Islamophobic Alliance

Recommended

"If I was present in the parliament when PM Manmohan Singh said that minorities have first right over national resources, I would've followed Nathuram Godse, I'd have shot him six times in the chest with a revolver," said another speaker Dharamdas Maharaj, according to The Quint

Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948, and is hailed by Hindutva groups in India. Maharaj's remarks were made in reference to Singh's 2006 Parliament speech in which the then-prime minister said Indian minorities must have the first claim on resources of the country.

A portion of the summit was live-streamed on social media, sparking anger with users using the hashtag #HaridwarGenocidalMeet and #HaridwarHateAssembly to call out the far-right groups. 

READ MORE:Facebook failed to curb anti-Muslim content in India, says leaked report

Muslims under Modi's rule

The Wire also shared photographs of the speakers with members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) warning, "the statements calling for ethnic cleansing and genocide are particularly alarming" given the speakers' connections with the BJP.

The controversial conclave of Hindutva chiefs comes more than a week after Indian PM Modi reportedly told a US-hosted "Democracy Summit" that the democratic spirit, including respect for rule of law and pluralistic ethos, is "ingrained in Indians".

Critics say Modi has failed to intervene and stop rising incidents of attacks on minorities, misuse of religion by Hindu hardliners, and intolerance against dissent in the country.

Since Modi came to power in 2014, Hindu mobs have lynched dozens of people — mainly Muslims and Dalit Hindus — suspected of illegally transporting cows or consuming beef.

READ MORE:Vilification of Indian Muslims: The method in the madness

Hindu far-right groups have also targeted Muslims over "love jihad", the conspiracy theory that Muslims are luring Hindu women with the aim of conversion and eventually national domination.

Muslims were also accused of spreading Covid-19. In recent months, Hindu mobs have targeted Muslims praying on Fridays in northern India.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law