Turkiye has called for strengthening the atmosphere of peace in the Middle East, saying constructive steps on occupied Jerusalem could contribute to security and stability in the region and also improve Turkiye's ties with Israel.

"Taking positive steps regarding the Palestine issue, especially about Jerusalem, will contribute to the security and stability of not only Palestine but also Israel," Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a meeting of members of the Turkish Jewish Community and the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States in Ankara.

Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar was also present in Wednesday's gathering.

Erdogan said: "We never want to see tension or conflict in this ancient geography that hosts the sacred places of all three monotheistic religions."

Turkiye-Israel ties 'vital' for peace

Israel's occupation policy towards Palestine's lands has dogged ties between Ankara and Tel Aviv. Turkiye demands an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Despite the opposite stance on Palestine, tourism and business ties between Israel and Turkiye are in progress, the Turkish president said.

"Our warnings to the Israeli government are to ensure a long-term peace and stability in the Middle East," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president said he attaches great importance to the renewed dialogue that he recently held with Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.