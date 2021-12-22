In the past, Bulgarians used to call Istanbul Tsarigrad, the “city of the Tsar (Emperor)”. Today, the metropolis of 15 million is home to various cultures, religions, communities as well as Tsarigrad Bulgarians. This community of 450 Orthodox Bulgarians chose to live in Istanbul, just like their parents, grandparents and great-great-grandparents did in the past.

“Bulgarians built this church,” Alexander Masev, a guide at the Sveti Stephen Church in Istanbul, explains to visitors. Surprised they ask: “There are Bulgarians?” He responds: “Yes, I’m Bulgarian.”

The sizeable Bulgarian migration started during the 18th Century. By the end of the 19th Century, 40,000-50,000 Bulgarians lived in Istanbul. Sometimes, historians joked that Istanbul had the largest Bulgarian population.

Their primary professions were gardening, husbandry, agriculture, and dairying. In the 19th Century, they had their own little trade centre in the historical Eminonu; Balkapan Han was an important site for newcomer Bulgarians seeking a job.

With the establishment of the Third Bulgarian State in 1876, some left the city. However, during the turbulent Balkans’ war at the beginning of the 20th Century, many people migrated overseas, and many Bulgarians chose Istanbul. During the Communist regime, their relations with Bulgaria were almost non-existent. However, they strived to preserve their culture and religion. Today, the Tsarigrad Bulgarians live in several neighbourhoods, such as Kadikoy, Levent, Sisli, Etiler, and Maslak.

The Bulgarian Orthodox Istanbulites

Masev is a Bulgarian Orthodox Istanbulite whose paternal grandfather came to the metropolis in the 1920s, while his mother’s ancestors came to the city two centuries ago. Alexander was raised in the city, studied history in Turkiye, resides here, and loves the city. Like a typical Istanbulite, he explains: “That city is bewildering, bewitched. You hate it and love it at the same time.” The endless hours of traffic drive you crazy, but at the same time, you are in love with the spirit of the city.

Despite being a small community, Alexander does not define them as closed to the world. He boldly says that they are the most open among the minorities in the city. “Look at the Church’s gates. They are always open to everyone,” he points out.

Alexander remembers how once an imam entered the Church and said: “I want to learn more about Christianity.” Later on, they sat in the Church’s Garden talking about theology. They conversed for hours.

The only Orthodox Iron church in the world