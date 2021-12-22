Myanmar's oldest rebel force is seeking international help to establish a "no-fly zone" near the Thai border, after warning there was a danger of clashes with the army resulting in civilians being targeted by air strikes.

In a statement released this week, the Karen National Union (KNU) warned of a "high possibility" of military air strikes on civilians.

"These air strikes won't target military bases but civilian bases as in schools, hospitals, houses and villages," the head of the KNU's foreign affairs department, Saw Taw Nee, told Reuters, citing his experience from previous bouts of fighting.

The KNU urged the international community to identify a no-fly zone by seeking an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

There has been an escalation in fighting recently between the army and KNU, prompting thousands of people to seek refuge in Thailand.

About 3,400 people have taken shelter in Thailand over recent days, Thai authorities said. Thousands more are stranded on the Myanmar side of the border, waiting to cross.

A spokesperson for Myanmar's military junta did not answer calls seeking comment.

Last month, the UN Security Council, in a rare statement that was agreed by its 15 members, expressed concern over violence across Myanmar and urged the military to exercise utmost restraint.

