A Libyan parliamentary committee said that it has become impossible to hold a long-awaited presidential vote in two days as previously scheduled.

Wednesday's announcement was the first official statement that the vote would not happen on Friday, although it was widely expected amid mounting challenges and calls for a delay.

The committee suggested that presidential polls take place on January 24 instead, delaying the vote after the election commission disbanded electoral committees and failed to name a final list of candidates.

"The High National Electoral Commission suggests, after liasing with the House of Representatives, that the first round of voting should be delayed until January 24," the HNEC said in a statement on Facebook.

In a letter to Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh, lawmaker Al Hadi Al Sagheir, head of the committee tasked to follow the electoral process, said the group found “it is impossible to hold the election as scheduled on Dec. 24.”

Sagheir said his committee reached its conclusion after “reviewing technical, security and judicial reports.”