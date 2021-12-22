The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), US' largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, has said it has identified a second "spy" working for and paid by an infamous anti-Muslim organisation, Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT).

The "IPT spy has voluntarily come forward, confessed, and agreed to cooperate with us," said CAIR on Tuesday, adding he was not part of the Muslim advocacy organisation but "was an active volunteer in a large mosque who was invited to national community meetings and events."

"The individual has informed us that Steven Emerson paid him $3K per month to record prominent Muslim leaders; over $100K over 4 years," CAIR said in a tweet.

Emerson, a notorious Islamophobe and the founder of IPT, has not commented on CAIR's fresh allegations.

Last week, CAIR fired the head of its Ohio chapter over allegations he shared confidential information with IPT.

The rights body did not release the "second mole's" name, saying it's still investigating while alerting Muslim leaders and organisations the "IPT spy" had targeted.

CAIR urges co-opted insiders to confess

CAIR said the alleged spy went to the mosque leaders "before being confronted, confessed and sought forgiveness and agreed to cooperate."

"This is what anyone who helped IPT or other hate groups should do. Come forward now. Don't wait to be exposed. Do the right thing," the group urged.