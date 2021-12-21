World powers have condemned Hong's Kong tightly vetted legislature vote, saying rules imposed by Beijing that reduced directly elected seats and controlled who could stand had eroded democracy in the Chinese territory.

The foreign ministers of the G7 group of most developed nations expressed on Monday "grave concern over the erosion of democratic elements" in Hong Kong's electoral system after Sunday's poll.

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US called on China "to restore confidence in Hong Kong's political institutions and end the unwarranted oppression of those who promote democratic values and the defence of rights and freedoms".

The new vetting process "to severely restrict the choice of candidates on the ballot paper undermined Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy" under the principle of "One Country, Two Systems" agreed for the handover of the territory from the UK to China in 1997.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that the poll was "yet another step in the dismantling of the ‘One Country Two Systems’ principle," and called for a "high degree of autonomy as well as respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, democratic principles and the rule of law" in Hong Kong.

In an earlier statement, Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand had rebuked the new system, saying "these changes eliminated any meaningful political opposition".

