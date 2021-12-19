Security forces have blocked major roads and bridges in Sudan's capital Khartoum against planned protests over the October 25 military coup that continued even after the reinstatement of the prime minister.

The forces sealed off major roads leading to the airport and army headquarters as well as most bridges connecting Khartoum to sister cities Bahri and Omdurman across the Nile river on Sunday.

On Saturday night and early Sunday morning, people arrived in bus convoys from other states, including North Kordofan and Gezira, to join protests in Khartoum, witnesses said.

Protesters planned to march towards the presidential palace in downtown Khartoum, where security forces including joint army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were heavily deployed.

It would be the ninth in a series of demonstrations against the coup that have continued even after the military reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who had been under house arrest, on November 21 and released him and other high-profile political detainees.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors says 45 people have been killed in crackdowns on protesters since the coup.

