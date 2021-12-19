Voting has ended for Hong Kong's legislature poll under new "patriots only" rules imposed by Beijing that drastically reduce the number of directly elected seats and control who can run for office.

Polling stations closed at 10:30 pm (1430 GMT) on Sunday with the latest figures suggesting the turnout could be the lowest since the city's 1997 handover to China.

Voters cast their votes for the first time since an electoral overhaul and a sweeping national security law was imposed on the city.

Some of the first to vote as polls opened at 8:30 am (0030 GMT) said they were keen to do their civic duty to ensure stability.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, among the first to vote, told reporters at a polling station in the suburban Mid-Levels district that the government "had not set any target" on the turnout rate, and she was not aware of any set by the Chinese leadership.

Before Lam spoke, several protesters from the League of Social Democrats opposition group chanted demands nearby for full universal suffrage and waved a banner reading "forced to be silent ... spirit of freedom, vote with your conscience".

University language teacher Tam Po-chu, 79, said she hoped the new council would be responsive to the public.

"There's no use if they do not think of the Hong Kong people," she said.

Low turnout was widely expected, and three hours after voting began, some 416,061 registered voters, or 9.35 percent, had cast their ballots.

The previous turnout election was 58 percent, while the 43.6 percent in 2000 was the lowest since Britain returned the city to Chinese rule in 1997.

Security was tight around the city, with 10,000 police and some 40,000 government election workers deployed.

