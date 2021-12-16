TÜRKİYE
Turkiye, UAE agree to 'deepen cooperation' in high-level talks
Top Turkish diplomat's visit to UAE comes after the visit of Abu Dhabi's crown prince to Ankara last month, as both sides take steps to enhance bilateral ties.
Cavusoglu's visit comes after Turkiye and the UAE signed accords and deals at talks in Ankara last month. / AA
December 16, 2021

Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates have said they aim to deepen cooperation and expand trade ties after talks between their senior officials.

In his official visit to the Gulf country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday met the Vice President of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

We "will further develop our economic and commercial relations with UAE," Cavusoglu stated as the two countries step up diplomacy to mend ties after strained relations for years.

The Dubai Media Office said Al Maktoum met Cavusoglu to discuss "strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Turkiye and developing frameworks to collaborate on all areas of common interest."

Cavusoglu arrived in the UAE on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and meet Turkish businesspeople in Dubai, who he said: "play a big role in developing commercial ties with the UAE."

Common will to normalise relations

The visit comes after Turkiye and the UAE signed accords and deals at talks in Ankara last month, in a move President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said would herald a "new era" in relations. 

Last month, President Erdogan said that in February he would pay a return visit to the UAE with a large delegation.

"Unfortunately, we haven't been at the level we wanted in our relations for the last five to six years. However, recent mutual visits have started to increase as a common will to normalise relations and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's visit to Ankara was extremely successful," Cavusoglu said.

"As soon as I got here, I talked to our business people. Even during those cold periods of our relations, our trade continued to increase," he added.

MoUs

Cavusoglu also met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. 

Foreign Ministry sources said that the two discussed regional developments during the meeting.

Cavusoglu also held a meeting with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. 

The two foreign ministers signed a memorandum of understanding between the Turkiye's Diplomacy Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
