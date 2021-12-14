Opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied slammed his decision to extend a months-long suspension of parliament, accusing him of dealing another blow to the country's nascent democracy.

The criticism came on Tuesday, a day after Saied's vows to press on with reforms to Tunisia's political system after he sacked the government, froze the legislature and seized wide-ranging executive powers in July.

Political analyst Slaheddine Jourchi said Saied had "tried to pull the rug from under his rivals' feet by laying out a timeline".

Other opponents accused Saied of seeking to extend his one-man rule and unilaterally remake the political system.

Former MP Hichem Ajbouni wrote on Facebook that Saied's speech boiled down to: "I am the state, I am the president, I am the government, I am the parliament, I am the judiciary -- and everyone who opposes me is either hungry for power, a liar, a traitor, a thief, an agent, or ignorant."

Saied announced an 11-week "popular consultation" to produce "draft constitutional and other reforms" ahead of a referendum on July 25 next year.

That will mark a year since his power grab, which came as the North African country wallowed in political and economic crises compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

'The street isn't reassured'