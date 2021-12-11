The eldest daughter of pioneering US astronaut Alan Shepard has taken a joyride to the edge of space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocketship.

Laura Shepard Churchley's trip to space comes 60 years after her late father's famed suborbital NASA flight at the dawn of the Space Age.

The stubby white spacecraft with a round tip blasted off into clear blue skies over West Texas for a roughly 11 minute trip to just beyond the internationally-recognized boundary of space, 62 miles (100 kilometers) high.

The six-member crew hooted with glee as they unbuckled to enjoy a few minutes of weightlessness.

"I've never seen anything like that," one unidentified crew member said as Blue Origin livestreamed the flight.

The capsule quickly returned to Earth for a gentle parachute landing in the desert, kicking up a cloud of dust at touched down.

'New Shepard'

The company's suborbital rocket is in fact named "New Shepard" in honor of the pioneering astronaut.