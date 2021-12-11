The Kentucky governor has said he was "now certain" that the death toll has surpassed 70 from the powerful tornadoes that swept through his state overnight.

"We were pretty sure that we would lose over 50 Kentuckians," he said in a news conference from the hard-hit town of Mayfield on Saturday.

"I'm now certain that that number is north of 70. It may in fact end up exceeding 100 before the day is done."

A handful of deaths were also reported in four other states.

Roof collapses at Amazon warehouse