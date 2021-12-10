In pictures: Deadly clashes over water displace thousands in Cameroon
WORLD
5 MIN READ
In pictures: Deadly clashes over water displace thousands in CameroonFighting between herders, fishermen and farmers over management and access to dwindling water resources leaves dozens of casualties in northern Cameroon, forcing thousands to flee their homes.
Most the displaced people, who fled to Chad, are women and children, according to the UNHCR. / AFP
December 10, 2021

Renewed intercommunal violence that erupted this week in Cameroon’s far north region has displaced thousands of people.

In addition to the massive displacement inside Cameroon, more than 30,000 people in the northern region fled to Chad after ethnic clashes at the weekend, claiming at least 22 lives, the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday.

Clashes broke out in the border village of Ouloumsa following a dispute between herders, fishermen and farmers over diminishing water resources.

Violence then spread to neighbouring villages and ten villages have been burned to the ground.

Three days later, more fighting broke out in the Cameroonian city of Kousseri, a commercial hub with some 200,000 inhabitants. Kousseri’s cattle market was destroyed in the fighting. 

At least 10,000 people have fled Kousseri to Chad’s capital N’Djamena, located a few kilometres across the Chari and Logone Rivers, which mark the border with Cameroon.

“Eighty percent of the new arrivals are women, including many who are pregnant, and children,” the UNHCR said.

A bout of fighting between herders and fishermen in August had led to 45 deaths and an influx of at least 23,000 people into Chad, 8,500 of whom have remained there since then.

Cameroonian officials say two of the parties in the conflict are fishermen of the Musgum community and ethnic Arab Choa cattlemen.

"The Arab Choa wanted to take their herds to the banks of a river. The Mousgoum and Massa prevented them," a leader in northern Cameroon, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

Recommended

"When there is a problem between two people from different communities, all the communities get involved with weapons," the leader said.

Security forces were dispatched to the region, but the situation remains volatile. The UNHCR was forced to suspend its operations in the affected areas.

Violent conflict between ethnic groups is relatively rare in Cameroon compared to Chad and Nigeria, where fighting over resources between semi-nomadic herders and sedentary farmers is frequent.

The UN agency said in a November report that scant rainfall had dried up rivers and seasonal ponds that communities depend on, leading to clashes in the area.

“The climate crisis is exacerbating tensions in far north Cameroon. In recent decades, the surface of Lake Chad has decreased by as much as 95 percent, ” the UN agency said.

“Fishermen and farmers have dug vast trenches to retain the remaining river water so they can fish and cultivate crops. But the muddy trenches are trapping and sometimes killing cattle belonging to the herders, sparking tension and fighting.”

Chad is home to close to a million refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) and Cameroon to more than 1.5 million refugees and IDPs.

The agency said UN officials and local authorities were leading reconciliation efforts to put an end to the violence. 

“But without urgent action to address the root causes of the crisis, the situation could escalate further.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law