Protesters in Myanmar have closed businesses and stayed off the streets in a "silent strike" against rule by the military and its ousting of country's democratically elected government in a February coup.

Photos published by Myanmar media on Friday showed deserted streets and markets in towns across the country, while protesters in the northern city of Shwebo wore black clothes and marched in silence.

"We need to send a message to the world about Myanmar's terrible human rights violations," protest leader Khin Sandar told media.

"Silence is the loudest shout. We want our rights back. We want revolution. We express sadness for our fallen heroes," she said.

"Sham trial"

Deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, is facing various charges and was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday on the first of them – incitement and breaching coronavirus regulations – drawing international condemnation of what critics described as a "sham trial".