A resurgence of tit-for-tat violence between herders and farmers has killed at least 22 people and wounded more than 30 others this week in Cameroon's Far North region, a regional government official has said, prompting thousands of residents to flee to Chad.

"We are in a full-on inter-community conflict," said the Cameroonian regional official on Thursday. The official asked not to be named.

Hundreds of people fleeing the violence between Arab Choa herders and Mousgoum and Massa farmers have streamed across the border into neighbouring Chad, the mayor of Chad's capital N'Djamena, Ali Haroun, told Reuters news agency.

A traditional leader in northern Cameroon, who asked not to be named, told Reuters the violence began over access to water.

"The Arab Choa wanted to take their herds to the banks of a river. The Mousgoum and Massa prevented them," the leader said.

"This problem needs to be resolved quickly because a few months ago, there were already deaths. Today, when there is a problem between two people from different communities, all the communities get involved with weapons," the leader said.

READ MORE:Cameroon army killed several civilians in anglophone west: HRW

Scant rainfall behind latest conflict?

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) which is responding to the crisis, said in a November report that scant rainfall had dried up rivers and seasonal ponds that communities depend on, leading to clashes in the area.