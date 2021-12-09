Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal have resumed in Vienna after a few days' pause.

The resumption of negotiations on Thursday come as tensions remain high after Tehran made demands last week that European countries strongly criticised.

A meeting of all the deal's remaining signatories – Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China – was being chaired by European Union diplomat Enrique Mora.

The coordinator of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal said on Thursday as negotiations resumed that he saw renewed will on all sides including Iran to reach an agreement but that would now betested as envoys go into details in the days ahead.

"What I felt this morning was from ... all delegations a renewed sense of purpose in the need to work and to reach an agreement on bringing the JCPOA back to life," the European Union's Enrique Mora told reporters after the remaining parties to the deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, met.

European diplomats urged Tehran to come back with “realistic proposals” after the Iranian delegation made numerous demands last week that other parties to the accord deemed unacceptable.

US hopes talks 'proceed differently'

The United States has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.