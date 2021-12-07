A whistle-blower has alleged that due to dysfunctional and arbitrary evacuation, Britain’s Foreign Office abandoned many of the nation’s allies in Afghanistan and left them to the mercy of the Taliban during the fall of the capital, Kabul.

In devastating evidence to a parliamentary committee, Raphael Marshall said on Tuesday thousands of pleas for help via email were unread between August 21 and August 25.

The former Foreign Office employee estimated that only 5 percent of Afghan nationals who applied to flee under one UK programme received help. At one point, he was the only person monitoring the inbox.

“There were usually over 5,000 unread emails in the inbox at any given moment, including many unread emails dating from early in August," he wrote to the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

“These emails were desperate and urgent. I was struck by many titles including phrases such as ‘please save my children’."

Operational pressures

Former Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who was moved from the Foreign Office to become Justice Secretary after his handling of the crisis, defended his actions.

“Some of the criticism seems rather dislocated from the facts on the ground, the operational pressures that with the takeover of the Taliban, unexpected around the world..." he told the BBC. “I do think that not enough recognition has been given to quite how difficult it was.”