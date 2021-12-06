According to new research, as many as six million British citizens face the spectre of potentially being stripped of their citizenship. The revelations came as the Conservative-led government in the UK seeks to introduce legislation that would make it even easier to deprive British nationals of their passport without them ever knowing about it.

The Nationality and Borders Bill currently making its way through parliament, if passed, would give the government significant powers to strip the citizenship of people who may have even one parent who holds a foreign passport.

In an analysis of the data looking at the UK's Office for National Statistics, it was found that non-white ethnic minorities were significantly more likely to be eligible to have their citizenship taken away than their white counterparts.

Even before the current proposal, previous legislation used by the UK government was already "controversial", says Tasnim Akunjee, a British lawyer specialising in terrorism-related cases. But at least, Akunjee says speaking to TRT World, under the current legislation, the authorities would have to notify an individual about the reasons they were being stripped of citizenship and crucially allow them to activate their right to appeal.

Akunjee has represented one of the most high-profile Brits who lost their passport, Shamima Begum, a British born girl who left the UK to join Daesh in Syria.

At the time, the British government rationalised that she was eligible for a Bangladeshi passport through her parents, a country she had never been to. The controversy around that debate brought into sharp focus the notion that the British state was redefining the idea of citizenship as one that was conditionally applied.

The idea that you could strip someone of their citizenship was already a "slippery slope" says Akunjee. Now, the new piece of legislation threatens to remove even the most basic guardrails that were in place.

"Between the 1970s and 2005, there were only 10 cases of citizenship stripping," says Akunjee.

"Before the Home Office would have to show that your behaviour would be something that damaged the vital interests of the state, they would have to show that you exhibited Guy Fawkes level behaviour and intended to blow up parliament, something crazy. As a result, only a handful of people lost their citizenship in decades," Akunjee added.