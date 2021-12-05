At least 12 soldiers and "dozens of terrorists" have been killed in a battle in western Niger's conflict-wracked "three borders" zone.

Another eight soldiers were wounded in the clash with "hundreds of armed terrorists" five kilometres from Fantio in the western region of Tillaberi, the Defence Ministry announced on Sunday.

Several motorbikes used by the attackers had been destroyed and communications equipment recovered, the statement added.

The soldiers had "defended themselves ferociously" killing dozens of the attackers before being overwhelmed by their numbers, said the ministry.

Reinforcements from nearby positions and air support had finally forced the enemy to retreat.

Fantio is often attacked