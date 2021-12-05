Iran's air defence units have fired a missile over the Natanz nuclear facility in central Isfahan province to test the rapid missile defence system.

The explosion took place at around 9 p.m. Saturday, creating panic and fear amid conflicting reports in local media.

Nour News, a news agency affiliated with the country’s top security body, said the explosion was the result of a defensive missile fired into the sky "with the aim of testing rapid response to a possible attack."

Security officials, speaking to state TV, said the incident was due to the "controlled explosion" of a missile fired by the air defence system.

The incident took place in Badroud area of Natanz city in central Isfahan province, around 20 km from the country's top nuclear facility, which has seen many sabotage attacks in the past.

READ MORE:How likely is a revitalised nuclear deal between the US and Iran?

The commander of air defence in Natanz was quoted as saying by the state media that a missile was fired to "assess the readiness" of air defence systems, adding that there is "nothing to worry about."

He said such exercises are done in a "completely secure atmosphere and in full coordination with the integrated defence network aiming to evaluate systems."