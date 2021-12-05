WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran fires missile to test air defence system amid tensions with West
The test caused a loud explosion which was heard in the skies over the Iranian city of Badroud, just 20 kilometres from the nuclear plant.
Iran fires missile to test air defence system amid tensions with West
The missile test comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over the nuclear deal stalemate. / Reuters Archive
December 5, 2021

Iran's air defence units have fired a missile over the Natanz nuclear facility in central Isfahan province to test the rapid missile defence system.

The explosion took place at around 9 p.m. Saturday, creating panic and fear amid conflicting reports in local media.

Nour News, a news agency affiliated with the country’s top security body, said the explosion was the result of a defensive missile fired into the sky "with the aim of testing rapid response to a possible attack."

Security officials, speaking to state TV, said the incident was due to the "controlled explosion" of a missile fired by the air defence system.

The incident took place in Badroud area of Natanz city in central Isfahan province, around 20 km from the country's top nuclear facility, which has seen many sabotage attacks in the past.

READ MORE:How likely is a revitalised nuclear deal between the US and Iran?

The commander of air defence in Natanz was quoted as saying by the state media that a missile was fired to "assess the readiness" of air defence systems, adding that there is "nothing to worry about."

He said such exercises are done in a "completely secure atmosphere and in full coordination with the integrated defence network aiming to evaluate systems."

Recommended

Heightened tensions

The test comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over the nuclear deal stalemate. The latest round of talks in Vienna was adjourned on Friday with no significant breakthrough.

The parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are expected to reconvene next week to discuss Iran's two draft proposals about sanctions removal and nuclear commitments.

US officials have warned of exploring "other options" if the talks in Vienna fail to produce an outcome.

On the other hand, Israeli officials have called on world powers to immediately halt nuclear talks with Iran, alleging that Tehran has ramped up its nuclear enrichment.

Iran has on many occasions in the past accused Israel of carrying out sabotage acts at its nuclear facilities, including Natanz, and killing its top nuclear scientists.

READ MORE: Can Israel derail the US-Iran nuclear deal talks?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law