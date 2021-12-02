The Greek Ombudsman announced on Wednesday it has launched an investigation into the case of a Frontex interpreter from Afghanistan who claims to have been illegally and violently pushed back across the border into Turkey by Greece.

The Ombudsman, an independent authority for the protection of fundamental rights, said it has received the complaint directly from the EU border agency, Frontex. The interpreter, and Afghan man who lives in Italy, was reportedly on a mission in the border region of Evros in September, when he was mistaken for an asylum seeker and pushed back to Turkey.

He eventually made his way to Istanbul, where he alerted the Italian consulate, according to Greek daily Avgi.

The Ombudsman says it is looking into a complaint that the man “suffered abuse by the Greek authorities before being illegally pushed back to Turkey” alongside others on September 3-4. The watchdog added this was the second individual complaint it received from Frontex in 2021.

According to the New York Times, several European officials including home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson have confirmed the incident. “After direct, in-depth discussion with the person on November 25, I was extremely concerned by his account,” Johansson told the paper.