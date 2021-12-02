WORLD
2 MIN READ
Armed man outside UN headquarters prompts lockdown
New York police said there was no threat to the general public.
Armed man outside UN headquarters prompts lockdown
UN building was cordoned off following the incident. / Reuters
December 2, 2021

United Nations headquarters in New York City has been on locked down for several hours after a man was seen pacing nearby with what police said appeared to be a shotgun.

The man, who appeared to be in his 60s, was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, about three hours after police said he was first spotted outside a security checkpoint on Manhattan’s First Avenue.

During the standoff, the man held an object pointed at his own throat, possibly a firearm.

Police said there was no danger to the public.

People inside UN headquarters were told to shelter in place.

READ MORE: US teen 'shot video, discussed killing students' before shooting

Recommended

UNSC session

The UN General Assembly and Security Council were both in session on Thursday.

The man was first spotted around 10:30am on the east side of 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, just outside the UN’s Manhattan headquarters, police said.

Videos posted on social media showed the man pacing in front of a gate to the UN complex on 1st Avenue, carrying an object, possibly a firearm.

The gates were closed and the person didn’t appear to be trying to breach the security perimeter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law