What would you do if you’d been exposed for corruption and making false promises, were declining in popularity, and looked utterly incompetent, arrogant, and weak?

If you were the right-wing, nationalist, British Conservative government you’d fabricate a ‘crisis’ out of people doing what you’d think capitalists like them ordinarily approve of: seeking a better life for oneself.

The problem is, of course, that the people doing this happen to be from poorer countries and have darker complexions. Therefore, according to the government, they are not human beings escaping poverty and persecution; rather, they are scroungers looking for a free ride and to burden our public services — “not genuine asylum seekers” as the home secretary has falsely claimed.

The government’s strategy is simple: when all else fails, appeal to a ‘patriotic duty´ to ‘protect borders’. Sensationalist and disproportionate media coverage from their right-wing, nationalist accomplices in newspapers like The Sun, Express and Daily Mail ensure the minds of the masses are sufficiently hypnotised to believe migration is the number one threat facing the country.

The government wants to protect our borders from what, exactly? Yes, this year there has been a four-fold increase in the number of people entering the UK via the English Channel, bringing the total up to 25,000. But let’s put that number in perspective. This is a country of 67 million, where there are now one million job vacancies, a labour shortage and more people leaving than coming to the country. We need more people.

Yet in Britain if you aren’t rich or white (preferably both) you aren’t considered a person. So it’s easy to regain support no matter how corrupt and incompetent you are by demonising and rejecting refugees of colour.

The real crisis

People crossing the English Channel is not a ‘crisis’. What is, though, is the refusal to help them; also, the fabrication of a narrative that there is no space for them and they must be sent back to France, a ‘safe’ country.

France is not a safe country for refugees. At the hands of the police they face harassment, abuse, confiscation of meagre possessions, destruction of tents and obstruction of humanitarian assistance — followed by denial from the state that this is even happening.

While the UK refuses to open up legal, safe routes for refugees, we see a growing number of them dying while crossing the water. Yet there’s still no let up in the government’s callous narrative. For Conservatives, the more hostile to refugees they can be, the more they will gain support by right-wing nationalists who are willing to ignore all their other failures. This is why over the last few months we’ve seen unhelpful and inhumane policies proposed — as well as actions taken — for dealing with the situation.

Home Secretary Priti Patel wants to push migrant boats back to France using jet skis and wave machines. The government’s own lawyers have told her this contravenes international maritime law. She insists it will go ahead.