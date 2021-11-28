WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel 'very worried' Iran will secure sanctions relief in nuclear talks
Tel Aviv expressed concern over the willingness to lift sanctions and allow billions in US dollars to flow into Iran in exchange for insufficient nuclear restrictions ahead of the Vienna discussions.
Israel 'very worried' Iran will secure sanctions relief in nuclear talks
Israeli leaders have long threatened military action against Iran if they deem diplomacy a dead end for denying it nuclear weaponry. / AFP
November 28, 2021

Israel is "very worried" that Iran will secure a windfall in sanctions relief in renewed nuclear negotiations with world powers but will not sufficiently roll back projects with bomb-making potential.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed Israel's concerns on Sunday ahead of the resumption of negotiations in Vienna.

"Israel is very worried about the readiness to remove the sanctions and to allow a flow of billions (of dollars) to Iran in exchange for unsatisfactory restrictions in the nuclear realm," Bennett told his cabinet in televised remarks.

"This is the message that we are relaying in every manner, whether to the Americans or to the other countries negotiating with Iran."

Negotiators will convene in Vienna on Monday in a last-ditch effort to salvage a nuclear deal, which the United States under then-President Donald Trump quit in 2018, reimposing sanctions on Iran.

That led to breaches of the deal by Tehran, and dismayed the other powers involved.

READ MORE: Israel hints at stepping up confrontations with Iran amid nuclear talks

Recommended

Upcoming nuclear talks

Israel, which is not a party to the talks, opposed the original 2015 pact as too limited in scope and duration. 

Israeli leaders have long threatened military action against Iran if they deem diplomacy a dead end for denying it nuclear weaponry.

Tehran says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful.

Few expect a breakthrough in the talks as Iran's uranium enrichment activities have escalated in an apparent bid to gain leverage against the West.

Six rounds of indirect talks were held between April and June. 

The new round begins after a hiatus caused by the election of a new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric. 

READ MORE: US warns Israel against 'counterproductive' attacks on Iran nuclear sites

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law