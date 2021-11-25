Much of the United Kingdom has reacted with shock at the tragic death of 27 people, including seven women and three children, attempting to cross the English Channel on Wednesday night in the deadliest such incident in years. Even right-wing tabloids expressed disconcert, while blaming France for not stopping the boat from leaving its shores.

The French authorities said most of the victims were Kurds from Iran and Iraq. One of them was a pregnant woman.

The small inflatable boat could have hit a larger one in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, found the sea too rough or simply had been overloaded. Two survivors from Iraq and Somalia are being treated in a French hospital for severe hypothermia, according to reports, while five people have been arrested.

Yet, close observers say the tragedy was preventable and even predictable. In recent months, the short stretch of sea between France and the United Kingdom – only 20 miles (just over 30 kilometres) dividing Dover from Calais – has become virtually the only way for refugees to reach the British Isles.

The number of sea crossings from France to the United Kingdom has risen sharply in the last year, from just over 8,000 in 2020 to more than 23,000 so far this year.

Arrivals usually fizzle out with the onset of winter, but that hasn’t happened this year. Even the day after the tragedy, flimsy boats were reported making their way to England.

“This route is relatively new,” Nando Sigona, a professor of migration and refugee studies at the University of Birmingham, told TRT World.

While arrivals through the English Channel have always been reported, according to Sigona the route rose to prominence gradually during the pandemic as a result of “the almost total closure of every other option.”

While the pandemic reduced air and other traffic, Brexit contributed to increased controls over the circulation of lorries in the Channel Tunnel. With that route much harder to break through, the risky sea passage has emerged as the only viable option.

As Britain withdrew from EU treaties and agreements, in December 2020 it also exited the bloc’s asylum system and the Dublin Regulation, a mechanism to determine the member state responsible for examining an asylum application – usually, the country of first entry into the EU.

This theoretically enabled Britain, an island, to send most asylum seekers back to other European countries.