Proposals by the UK's conservative-led government to designate Hamas as a "terrorist organisation" have been criticised by opponents who warn that it would have a "terrible chilling effect" on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A former minister from within the ruling party in the UK, Crispin Blunt, speaking in parliament, said that while he did not support Hamas as "the gay chair of the All-Party Humanist Group," he did not believe the government approach to the conflict was wise.

"My own personal position is that the two-state solution is long gone. That in the end, the only way this is going to be resolved is actually by the people coming together and us enabling that to happen, helping it to happen, and I fear that this measure today does precisely the opposite."

On the government's proposal, he added: "It is going to have a terrible chilling effect on putting anything into Gaza because Gaza is administered by the organisation we are about to proscribe."

The Conservative MP also suggested that Hamas had "under international law, a legal right to resist."

He said: "Whilst we have already taken a position on what is plainly the stupid, illegitimate, immoral, mortaring of people where you can't tell where the targets are simply by flying weapons over the wall because you don't have the capacity to engage in that targeting of what would be legitimate targets under international law as resistance.

"Of course, that's the definition, those acts are illegitimate, and that's why they have been proscribed, but we need to be careful here because people do have a right to resist."