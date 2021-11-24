Grave violations against children, including torture and sexual abuse, have hit the alarming numbers in West and Central Africa in the last five years.

UNICEF in its latest report says the number of violations found in the region is highest in the world.

“West and Central Africa has been the region in the world with the highest number of children verified as recruited and used by armed forces and non-state armed groups and the highest number of children verified as victims of sexual violence,” the report said.

West and Central Africa also has the second-highest number of abductions as these crimes targeting children have been increasing especially over the last five years.

Since 2016, “West and Central Africa has recorded more than 21,000 children verified by the United Nations (UN) as recruited and used by armed forces and non-state armed groups, and more than 2,200 children victims of sexual violence.”

Furthermore, more than 3,500 children were abducted and at least 1,500 incidents of attacks targeting schools and hospitals were recorded.

According to a monitoring mechanism established by the UN 2005, child abuses are reported by the agency based on the six grave violations against children.

In 2005, the UN Security Council passed a resolution for monitoring and reporting on the following six grave violations against children during armed conflict: “1) killing and maiming of children, 2) recruitment and use of children, 3) abduction of children, 4) rape and other forms of sexual violence committed against children, 5) attacks on schools and hospitals, and 6) denial of humanitarian access.”