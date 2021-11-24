TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkey hosts Interpol meeting with China, UAE bidding for top posts
More than 470 officials from over 160 countries are attending a three-day conference in Istanbul where the global body will elect a new president and executive committee members.
Turkey hosts Interpol meeting with China, UAE bidding for top posts
Interpol says it refuses to be used for political ends. / AA
November 24, 2021

Interpol has kicked off its annual meeting in Turkey's financial capital Istanbul to discuss security threats and crime trends as well as to hold a closely-watched election for the international police body's new leadership.

On Tuesday, about 470 police chiefs, ministers, and other representatives from more than 160 countries attended the three-day General Assembly, which is scheduled to vote on Thursday to elect a new president and executive committee members.

Delegates voted to admit the Federated States of Micronesia, raising the number of Interpol members to 195, according to an Interpol statement.

The election for president is being followed closely since the first-ever Chinese president of the body, Meng Hongwei, vanished midway through his four-year term on a return trip to China in 2018. 

It subsequently emerged that he had been detained, accused of bribery and other alleged crimes. Interpol then announced that Meng had resigned from the presidency.

A vice president, Kim Jong-yan from South Korea, was swiftly elected as a replacement to serve out the rest of Meng's term. 

Kim's presidency was due to end in 2020, but his tenure has been extended by a year after the coronavirus pandemic prompted Interpol to scrap its annual assembly last year. 

His replacement will be elected for one four-year term.

READ MORE:Interpol readmits Syria as a member, exposing dissidents to persecution

UAE, China bid for top posts 

Recommended

The vote is also the subject of added controversy because representatives from China and the United Arab Emirates are bidding for top posts. 

Critics contend that if these candidates win, their countries would use Interpol's global reach to apprehend exiled dissidents and even political opponents at home, instead of hunting down drug smugglers, human traffickers, war crimes suspects, and alleged extremists.

One of the candidates is accused by human rights groups of involvement in torture and arbitrary detentions in the United Arab Emirates. 

Major General Ahmed Naser al Raisi, inspector general at the UAE's Interior Ministry, is already a member of Interpol's executive committee. He says he wants to modernise Interpol.

Criminal complaints have been filed against him in five countries, including in France, where Interpol has its headquarters, and in Turkey where the election is taking place.

The other controversial candidate is Hu Binchen, an official at China's Ministry of Public Security, expected to be up for a vacant spot on Interpol's executive committee. 

Hu, who is backed by China's government, which is suspected to have used the global police agency to hunt down exiled dissidents and of disappearing its citizens.

Interpol says it refuses to be used for political ends.

READ MORE:Interpol rejects Iran request to assist in Trump arrest warrant

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer