A judge in the midwestern US state of Missouri has ordered the immediate release of a Black man who spent 43 years in prison for a triple murder he did not commit.

After reviewing the case, Judge James Welsh ordered Kevin Strickland's immediate release on Tuesday.

Strickland, 62, was convicted by an all-white jury in 1979 for the murders in Kansas City, Missouri, and sentenced to life in prison.

Strickland steadfastly proclaimed his innocence and the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office agreed earlier this year that he was wrongly convicted.

"Still in disbelief," CNN quoted Strickland as saying.

"I didn't think this day would come."

Strickland said he found out the news of his release in the middle of a soap opera he was watching.

Strickland told The Washington Post that he hopes to see the ocean and his mother's grave.

"If we don't stop at the gravesite first, I'm going to get out of the car and I'm going to try to make it there on my hands and knees," Strickland said.

Longest-serving inmates wrongfully convicted

Strickland's exoneration after 43 years behind bars makes him one of the longest-serving inmates in the United States to have been wrongfully convicted, according to the National Registry of Exonerations maintained by several US law schools.

Strickland was convicted after a second trial –– the first ended in a mistrial –– of the April 25, 1978 murders of three people who were tied up and shot.