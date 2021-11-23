“We sail within a vast sphere, ever drifting in uncertainty, driven from end to end,” said the famous French philosopher Blaise Pascal nearly four hundred years ago.

Pascal’s centuries-old observation rings true if we examine the circumstances of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who finds himself embroiled in a war, leading his forces from the front. Compared to Abiy Ahmed of the past, who was awarded the world’s most prestigious Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, Abiy Ahmed of today is a starkly different person.

"Starting tomorrow, I will mobilise to the front to lead the defence forces. Those who want to be among the Ethiopian children who will be hailed by history, rise up for your country today. Let's meet at the front," Ahmed tweeted yesterday.

Like every other politician, Ahmed has reasons to explain his current contradiction, reaching a point of defending war from his former state of being a peacemaker. But beyond politics, Ahmed also knows how to fight as a soldier. He has served the Ethiopian army for nearly two decades between 1991 and 2010.

Others might say that the Ethiopian leader’s transition from being an advocate of peace to being a frontline warrior has nothing to do with his nature but is a byproduct of the constantly changing balance of power in domestic, regional and international politics. Neighbouring countries like Egypt and Sudan dislike Ahmed for his politics, especially because of his position on the issue of a massive dam project on the Nile River.

But one thing is clear that Ahmed has recently become the subject of international condemnation for his policy toward the Tigray region located in the country’s north, which is a far cry from a man, who used to be the former lover of the global community.

Tigrayan rebel forces and their allies currently continue to march toward the capital, prompting Ahmed to wear his military outfits to prepare for the approaching war.

How things come to this point

Ahmed, the son of a Muslim father and a Christian mother, appeared to have the perfect formula to lead Ethiopia, a country with a mixed population of Christians and Muslims. Ahmed professes her mother’s religion despite having a Muslim name.

Ahmed, a formerly leading figure in the country’s intelligence apparatus prior to being a politician, was keen to address the country’s long conflict with neighbouring Eritrea, a country which had been part of the federated Ethiopia since WWII, winning its independence in 1993 after a bloody war with Addis Ababa.

In 2018, Ahmed successfully addressed the Eritrea issue by signing "Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship", which ended long tensions between the two countries, leading the international community to award him with the Nobel Peace Prize.

The same year, Ahmed, who was seen as a reformist by many analysts and opposition groups at the time, also abolished the country’s anti-terrorism law and its state of emergency, angering hardliners including leading Tigrayan groups. His government also released thousands of political prisoners.