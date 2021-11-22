WORLD
3 MIN READ
US warns Israel against 'counterproductive' attacks on Iran nuclear sites
US officials told their Israeli counterparts that the attacks on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities 'may only be encouraging a sped-up rebuilding' of the programs.
US warns Israel against 'counterproductive' attacks on Iran nuclear sites
In the last 20 months, US officials said Israel has carried out four explosions at Iranian nuclear facilities and assassinated Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. / Reuters Archive
November 22, 2021

US has warned Israel that their attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities are counterproductive and have caused Tehran to build better machines that can enrich uranium more rapidly.

American officials told their Israeli counterparts that the attacks "may be tactically satisfying, but they are ultimately counterproductive," reported the The New York Times on Monday.

The Times cited several officials familiar with the behind-the-scenes discussions. One senior official called it 'Tehran’s build back better plan.'

The US also said the attacks escalate tensions between Iran and the West ahead of important nuclear talks on November 29, crippling efforts to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

However, Israeli officials waved off the warning, saying they have no intention of letting up.

READ MORE: Is a restoration of the Iran nuclear deal becoming increasingly unlikely?

'Tehran’s build back better plan'

Recommended

In the last 20 months, US officials said Israel has carried out four explosions at Iranian nuclear facilities and assassinated Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. 

The Israeli attacks aim to destroy Iranian centrifuges that produce nuclear fuel and ruin Tehran's possible plans of building a bomb.

However, shortly after these attacks, Iranians have been able to get their facilities back online and rebuild the damaged machines with newer and more efficient parts.

"When a plant that made key centrifuge parts suffered what looked like a crippling explosion in late spring, destroying much of the parts inventory and the cameras and sensors installed by international inspectors, production resumed by late summer," said the Times report.

The report also warned that Iran may be just weeks away from creating a nuclear bomb, an allegation Tehran denies.

READ MORE: The Iran nuclear deal may soon become Biden’s second major failure

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens