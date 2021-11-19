WORLD
2 MIN READ
Refugees’ attempt to reach Spain’s Canary Islands turns deadly
At least two refugees died on a boat transporting more than 30 people after Canaries’ emergency service warned their condition was “much more serious” than the rest of the group.
Refugees’ attempt to reach Spain’s Canary Islands turns deadly
The drifting vessel was towed to the port of Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria, where rescuers removed two bodies from the boat. / Reuters
November 19, 2021

Two refugees have died trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands on a boat transporting more than 30 people, the latest deadly incident involving the treacherous crossing.

The drifting vessel was towed on Wednesday to the port of Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria, where rescuers removed two bodies from the boat. 

Previously, the Canaries' 112 emergency service had tweeted that two refugees had to be treated at sea as they were "in a much more serious state than the rest of the group", with one suffering from hypothermia and dehydration, and the other from an injury to the hand.

It was not clear where the boat had set off from, but Spain is one of the major gateways for refugees departing from North Africa seeking a better life in Europe.

Recommended

READ MORE:Migrants bodies found in boat near Spain's Canary Islands

The number of people attempting the sea crossing to the Canaries, an archipelago in the Atlantic off the coast of northwest Africa, has increased dramatically since late 2019 after checks on Mediterranean routes were tightened.

Spain's interior ministry says that 16,827 refugees have arrived there by sea between January and October 2021 – an increase of 44 percent from the same period in 2020.

But the route to the Canaries is particularly dangerous – since the beginning of the year, some 900 people have died attempting it, according to the International Organization for Migration.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria