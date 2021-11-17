Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have agreed in a telephone call that Minsk and Brussels should discuss the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border.

Citing Lukashenko's press service, Belarus state news agency Belta said on Wednesday the Belarus leader and Merkel "agreed that the problem as a whole will be brought up to the level of Belarus and the EU".

"Relevant officials to be determined from both sides will immediately start negotiations to resolve the existing problems," Belta said.

Those discussions will also consider the wishes of the migrants to get to Germany, the news agency added, saying that Lukashenko and Merkel agreed on maintaining contacts.

"Chancellor Merkel spoke again with Mr Lukashenko," her spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

"She stressed the need, with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organisation for Migration and the cooperation of the European Commission, to provide humanitarian aid and repatriation facilities to the affected people."

The call was the second between the Belarusian and German leaders this week, after Russian President Vladimir Putin had called on EU leaders to talk directly to Lukashenko.

