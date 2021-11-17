Unidentified gunmen have killed at least 25 people in southwest Niger, the latest in a string of deadly raids along the country's border with Mali.

The officials declared the incident on Wednesday, a day after attackers on motorcycles stormed the camp of a local self-defence militia near the village of Bakorat in the Tahoua region, according to Attawane Abeitane, mayor of the nearby town of Tillia.

A gunfight lasted for several hours before Nigerien security forces arrived and repelled the attackers, Abeitane said.

"These are terrorists who came from outside and there were many of them," Abeitane said.

"There were deaths among the terrorists, and motorcycles were also burned."

A security official said only one of the defence militia survived while no group claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack.

Daesh-affiliated attacks