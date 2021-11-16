Hindu hardliners have attacked and set fire to the home of a former Indian foreign minister in the latest incident of religious violence that critics say has been inflamed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police said a mob of around 20 people from a hardline local Hindu group massed outside Khurshid's house near the northern city of Nainital on Monday.

"They shouted slogans, threw stones, broke several windows, ransacked (the entry) and set fire (to a door)," local police chief Jagdish Chandra told AFP news agency.

The Times of India reported that the group had set fire to an effigy of Khurshid, fired shots and threatened the daughter-in-law of the caretaker with a gun.

Salman Khurshid, a Muslim from the main opposition Congress party, published a book last month in which he compared the kind of Hindu nationalism that has flourished under Modi to extremist groups like Daesh.

Increasing discrimination and violence

Khurshid, who served as foreign minister from 2012-14, was away with his family at the time of the incident but posted images of the aftermath of the attack on social media.