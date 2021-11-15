Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Asia and Europe have been reported to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), signaling that the virus is spreading rapidly once again.

South Korea reported an outbreak at a farm of around 770,000 poultry in Chungcheongbuk-do, the OIE said on Monday, citing a report from the South Korean authorities. All animals were slaughtered.

China has reported 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza so far this year, more than in the whole of 2020.

Also in Asia, Japan reported its first outbreak of the 2021 winter season at a poultry farm in the northeast of the country, the OIE said. The serotype in this outbreak was H5N8.

Outbreaks in Europe