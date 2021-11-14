Bulgarians have voted for the third time this year with little hope that the latest general election will finally bring a stable government to fight the country's deadliest coronavirus wave.

Polls opened across the country at 0500 GMT (7 AM local) and close at 1800 GMT (8 PM) on Sunday.

"We must all vote but I'm also afraid that it will all be in vain... I don't have much hope," 62-year-old Milena Stoyanova told AFP on the eve of the election, summing up the general gloom.

While many said they won't bother to go to the polling stations, 35-year-old finance expert Petar Angelov said he'll "definitely vote... for change" and "a better future".

An election for the largely ceremonial post of president will also be held on Sunday.

Polls show incumbent Rumen Radev, 58, is poised to win re-election for a second five-year term after a likely run-off vote on November 21.

Political impasse

Bulgaria has been gripped by political uncertainty since April, when an election ended the decade-long rule of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his centre-right GERB party following massive anti-graft protests against him last year.

Policy differences and rivalry prevented his opponents, the so-called parties of change, from forging a ruling coalition after the April election and another ballot in July.