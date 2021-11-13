Sudanese security forces have killed at least five protesters during mass rallies against last month's military coup.

Four protesters were killed from gunshots and one from a tear gas canister in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman on Saturday, according to Sudan Doctors Committee.

Several others were wounded, including with gunshots, it said in a statement.

Military, police and paramilitary forces were deployed in large numbers in Khartoum and sealed off bridges connecting the capital to neighbouring cities.

They also blocked roads leading to the army headquarters in Khartoum, the site of a mass sit-in protest in 2019 that led to the ouster of former president Omar al Bashir, according to media reports.

"No, no to military rule", "Civilian (rule) is the people's choice", and "Down with the entire council", the protesters in southern Khartoum shouted.

Demonstrations were held two days after top general Abdel Fattah al Burhan named himself as the head of a new ruling Sovereign Council.

Thursday’s move angered the pro-democracy alliance and frustrated the US and other countries that have urged the generals to reverse their coup.

The military's October 25 takeover drew widespread international condemnation and sparked street demonstrations.

UN calls for restraint