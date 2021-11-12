Around 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of this year, with 1 million of them at risk of dying as temperatures drop.

The World Health Organization and aid agencies warned on Friday of famine as a drought coincides with a failing economy following the withdrawal of Western financial support in the aftermath of a Taliban takeover in August.

The health sector has been hit especially hard, with many healthcare workers fleeing due to unpaid salaries.

"It's an uphill battle as starvation grips the country," Margaret Harris told Geneva-based journalists by telephone from the capital Kabul.

"The world must not and cannot afford to turn its back on Afghanistan."

Harris did not know the number of children who had already died from malnutrition but described "wards filled with tiny little children", including with a seven-month-old baby whom she described as "smaller than a newborn".

READ MORE: Red Cross: Aid groups not enough to end Afghan humanitarian crisis