WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hundreds of pro-Haftar foreign mercenaries to leave Libya
The removal of the mercenaries, the first batch to depart, is taking place in coordination with the UN Libya mission.
Hundreds of pro-Haftar foreign mercenaries to leave Libya
The agreement for the repatriation of mercenaries comes a day before Paris hosts an international conference on the crisis. / Reuters
November 12, 2021

Libya's eastern-based forces have agreed to repatriate 300 foreign mercenaries from their area of control after a request from France.

The move is intended to stimulate a UN-backed agreement struck last month between the warring sides in the conflict through a joint military commission to stage a phased withdrawal, the eastern forces official said in a statement on Thursday.

Mercenaries from Russia's Wagner Group are entrenched alongside the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which was supported in the war by Moscow, along with the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. Turkey sent troops to support the Tripoli government.

The 300 mercenaries would be the first batch to depart and their removal would take place in coordination with the UN Libya mission to prevent destabilisation in the countries they were returning to, the official said.

The official did not say where the mercenaries came from, but said the repatriation would be conducted in coordination with neighbouring countries.

READ MORE:Q&A: Elections may take Libya back to square one

Recommended

Paris conference

The agreement for the repatriation comes a day before Paris hosts an international conference on the crisis.

The Paris meeting is aimed at securing progress on a planned election and reducing the number of mercenaries and foreign forces. 

A ceasefire agreed last year in Geneva called for the removal of all foreign forces and mercenaries in January 2021.

Both sides in Libya's conflict have extensively deployed mercenaries according to UN experts, including from Chad, Sudan and Syria.

READ MORE: US' Libya gambit: Giving warlord Haftar another chance

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports