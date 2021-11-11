The Taliban have reportedly replaced the statue of a Hazara leader declared a national martyr by the former government with a replica of the holy Quran.

The original statue depicted Abdul Ali Mazari, a leader of the mostly Shia minority killed while he was a prisoner of the Taliban during their first stint in power.

"Yesterday, they completely removed the statue and replaced it with a replica of the Quran," AFP quoted a civil society activist in Bamiyan as saying on Thursday.

"They are trying to wipe out the history from Bamiyan, the people are going to react violently to this," Abdul Danishyar told AFP.

The square, named after Mazari, has been renamed "military street", Danishyar said.

READ MORE: Why are Hazaras being evicted from their homes in Afghanistan's Daikundi?

Fears of violence