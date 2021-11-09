WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Republicans renew push to sanction Nord Stream 2 pipeline
As Germany pushes to complete its controversial gas pipeline with Russia, Republicans move to sanction the erstwhile ally for buying gas from Moscow.
US Republicans renew push to sanction Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Pipes for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany and the Baltic Pipe from Denmark to Poland are stored at the port of Mukran in Sassnitz on the island of Ruegen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. / AP
November 9, 2021

A group of US Senate Republicans said on Monday they had introduced legislation that would impose mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2, a Russian-backed natural gas pipeline that opponents believe would be harmful to US allies in Europe.

The six lawmakers, led by Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, offered the measure as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a sweeping defense policy bill that is one of the few pieces of major legislation Congress passes every year.

READ MORE: Will another 'gas war' with Russia ruin Ukraine?

President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this year reached an agreement that allows the pipeline that will take Russian gas to Germany to proceed.

Recommended

Ukraine has long opposed the nearly completed $11 billion project because it will give Moscow the theoretical option to stop routing gas via Ukraine, which would deprive Kyiv of billions of dollars in lucrative transit fees and, it says, imperil its security.

Russia's state energy company, Gazprom, and its Western partners have raced to finish the pipeline to send natural gas under the Baltic Sea.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe