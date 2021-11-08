Tesla Inc shares have fallen 5.4 percent in premarket trading as investors prepared for its chief Elon Musk's proposed sale of about a tenth of his holdings in the electric-car maker following his Twitter poll.

Musk, the world's richest person, tweeted on Saturday that he would offload 10 percent of his stock if users of the social media network approved the proposal.

The Twitter poll asking Musk's followers if he should sell stock garnered more than 3.5 million votes, and 57.9 percent of the people voted "Yes".

The electric-vehicle maker's shares were trading at $1,156.3 on Monday before the bell, and if the losses hold, it would wipe off about $66 billion.

Musk had previously said he would have to exercise a large number of stock options in the next three months, which would create a big tax bill. Selling some of his stock could free up funds to pay the taxes.

"I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock," Musk wrote along with his poll, "I was prepared to accept either outcome."

At stake? $21 billion

Market participants expected speculators would try to front-run his selling.

Musk's stake in Tesla was about 170.5 million shares as of June 30, and a 10 percent sale would amount to about $21 billion based on Friday's closing price.