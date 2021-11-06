Democrats have rescued President Joe Biden's faltering domestic agenda by passing a giant infrastructure package worth $1.2 trillion.

The party leadership in the House of Representatives began Friday aiming to rubber-stamp the infrastructure bill, the biggest upgrade of roads, bridges and waterways in decades, after sending an even bigger social welfare deal, worth up to $1.85 trillion, to the upper chamber.

Despite hours of cajoling lawmakers, party leaders had risked seeing Biden's two-pronged legislative strategy collapse as they failed to unite the party's feuding progressive and moderate factions.

But the breakthrough came as lawmakers rubber-stamped the Senate-passed bill on the House floor by a comfortable 228 votes to 206.

The bill is one of the pillars of his $3 trillion economic vision after rebel moderates had earlier blocked a vote on his social welfare expansion.

His spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the success was "proof that delivering for the American people is worth all the painful sausage-making."

Notch in Biden's belt