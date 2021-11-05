TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Palestinian family hands Turkey Ottoman soldier's money after 106 years
An Ottoman soldier entrusted a Palestinian man during World War I with a large sum of money but never returned for it after the war.
Palestinian family hands Turkey Ottoman soldier's money after 106 years
Al Aloul family kept money in an iron safe deposit box for an unnamed Ottoman soldier for over a century. / AA
November 5, 2021

A Palestinian family has returned a sum of money entrusted to them by an Ottoman soldier during World War I to the Turkish authorities in an unprecedented move. 

In a ceremony on Thursday in Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank, the Al Aloul family presented the money to Turkey's Consul General Ahmet Riza Demirer. 

The family said the soldier had requested they keep his money safe during the war that witnessed the end of Turkish rule for Palestine, saying: "If we return, I will take it back."

The consul general expressed his gratitude to the Palestinian family for keeping the valuables for a long time, stressing that the Palestinian and Turkish people have so much to share. 

"Our division 100 years ago was an administrative one but our hearts are always together," Demirer said.

Demirer told Al Jazeera Arabic the money will be moved to the Jerusalem Consulate General Of Turkey in cooperation with the Palestinian government. He said it was the first time that trust funds were given back to Turkey by any Arab or regional country.

A trust kept

Recommended

Raghib Helmi Al Aloul said the Ottoman soldier's money was entrusted to his uncle Omar Al Aloul.

“He gave it to my uncle, and until this day, the money remained with us. We don’t know if the Turkish soldier died in the war or died afterwards. And we don’t know his name as my uncle forgot it”.

Al Aloul said the money amounts to 152 Ottoman liras, a sum Turkish historians say had the value of $30,000 at the time.

The money was kept in an iron safe deposit box inside the family factory.

The key to that safe kept in another location. 

The Ottomans ruled Palestine from 1516 until 1917 when they were forced out by the British. 

READ MORE: Ottoman Palestine records present obstacle for Israeli land grab policies

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer